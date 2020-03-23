Monday’s news items, part 3 [Coronavirus perspectives: internationally and nationally] – 3/23/2020

Greed and government goon goodies | OPINION: “As corporate lobbyists push for goodies and members of Congress profit, America is doomed if we repeat 2008 mistakes and don’t punish greed.” – The Inquirer
“confusing statements” | cause confusion and consternation for governors and mayors – The Washington Post
“This knocked me on my ass …” | but this woman survived her COVID-19 “genuinely bedridden” bout and is now telling others about it. – The Boston Globe
OPINION | “This crisis is about democracy itself” — “The economy can’t be strong unless it is purged of the toxic coronavirus.” – The Washington Post
Dr. Deborah L. Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, and National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony S. Fauci listen as President Donald Trump speaks with the coronavirus task force during a covid-19 briefing on Friday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
The look says it | “Fauci gets frank about Trump: ‘I can’t jump in front of the microphone and push him down’” – The Washington Post
And now it follows | The xenophobic response initiated by the DIC’s moronic commentary. – The New York Times
Yay, Tucker Carlson | When you know FOX news is wrong, it has to be said. – The Los Angeles Times
Random stuff
The olympics are so corrupt and self serving; I won’t mind if they never come back. Same for World Cup soccer.
If baseball is played this year, it will be a very short season. It would be fun to have each team play an equal number of games against all other teams regardless of league or division. Top four to play off for the World Series.
We will be hearing a lot about the primary election in the next few days. I DONT GIVE A DAMN. Taxpayers should not be paying for primary elections, this is party business and they should pay for it and be free to chose their candidates any way they wish. If a party chooses to meet in a smoke filled room and select their candidate in an undemocratic manor, you can either live with it or find another party. As it is, the Democratic and Republican parties are just an extension of the federal government to the detriment of all of us.
I am thinking of buying a Kindle or other reader. I read mostly history and have little interest in fiction or any kind of self help crap. I have no idea how these things work and how to access material. Can anyone enlighten me or offer suggestions.
Here’s a poem by David Whyte:
Enogh
Enough. These words are enough,
If not these words, this breath,
If not this breath, this sitting here,
This opening up to the life
We have refused
Again and again,
Until now.
Until now.