Monday’s news items, part 3 [Coronavirus perspectives: internationally and nationally] – 3/23/2020

Greed and government goon goodies | OPINION: “As corporate lobbyists push for goodies and members of Congress profit, America is doomed if we repeat 2008 mistakes and don’t punish greed.” – The Inquirer

“confusing statements” | cause confusion and consternation for governors and mayors – The Washington Post

“This knocked me on my ass …” | but this woman survived her COVID-19 “genuinely bedridden” bout and is now telling others about it. – The Boston Globe

OPINION | “This crisis is about democracy itself” — “The economy can’t be strong unless it is purged of the toxic coronavirus.” – The Washington Post

Dr. Deborah L. Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, and National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony S. Fauci listen as President Donald Trump speaks with the coronavirus task force during a covid-19 briefing on Friday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

The look says it | “Fauci gets frank about Trump: ‘I can’t jump in front of the microphone and push him down’” – The Washington Post

And now it follows | The xenophobic response initiated by the DIC’s moronic commentary. – The New York Times

Yay, Tucker Carlson | When you know FOX news is wrong, it has to be said. – The Los Angeles Times