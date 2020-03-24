Tuesday’s news items (social garbage; social media excellence; the nature of disasters & more] – 3/24/2020

The vicious nature of unfounded garbage | This post at a local facebook group (“The rumor going around about someone in heatherbank aka susquehanna valley nursing and rehabilitation center having the corona virus is INCORRECT!!!”) led to a series of vile, unsubstantiated garbage comments. Nursing homes in Pennsylvania are accountable and reportable to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Got a question, complaint or or observation, check with the place or the Department of Health first. It’s irresponsible and potentially libelous or slanderous to simply spew unfounded garbage.

racist commentary, too | Some love to spew their racist and zenophobic garbage, too: “But, either way.. It is still the Chinese virus.”

Responsible social media comment | Saw this more credible facebook comment to a post about upcoming events: “I wouldn’t count on it sadly. In Hong Kong they resumed to normal too soon and now the number of infected is rising again. We may be in for a long haul.” The fact behind this comment, the virus resurgence, is true. Students of the Great Pandemic know that waves of re-occurrence happen when distancing measures are not followed nor maintained.

More responsible social media use | This is a post at the Columbia Borough School District facebook page: “Columbia Borough School Board meeting, March 19, 2020, video is available for viewing from the Columbiabsd.org website under school board or directly by copying and pasting this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hSWozdwnyog&feature=youtu.be

Creativity in crisis | Love the passion and creative approach this facebook page poster uses in this useful and factual use of social media. Lots of people are discovering the communication potential of collaborative apps like Zoom or RingCentral.

But what if … | What will we do if the Internet goes down or (and this’ll never happen) there’s a CYBER ATTACK? Guess what, Cyber Attack is one of the scenarios included in the 2005 National Planning Scenarios. Remember, these cataclysmic events that municipalities, jurisdictions and other agencies were provided to plan for those “never gonna’ happen critical incidents that somehow do happen.” A few weeks ago, Columbia news, views & reviews posed this:

This is not new stuff | 15 years ago, in 2005, the National Planning Scenarios were introduced by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. All agencies (federal, state & local) had this text book of catastrophic “what-if” scenarios to help them prepare for those events that are never gonna’ happen, but do.

Schools and libraries closed through April 6 | The Columbia Public Library closing is announced at its facebook page: “Libraries Closing Through At Least April 6

In furtherance of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, Governor Tom Wolf today issued a stay-at-home order for seven counties: Allegheny, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Monroe, Montgomery, and Philadelphia.'” Additionally, “all schools in the commonwealth will remain closed through at least April 6 as a result of the COVID-19 response efforts.”