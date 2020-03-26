Thursday’s news items [leaders lead; masks for COVID-19 & more] – 3/26/2019

Leaders lead | and communicate with their constituents. Lancaster City’s mayor is doing exactly that as its mayor talks with people about the disconcerting circumstances of COVID-19 in a video. The city has a dynamic, updated Webpage, too. In her video she does a good job defining the municipalities emergency management agency and health department responsibilities.

N-95 masks | If you do not have an N-95 mask, here’s a video about making your own mask; the video clarifies: “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it ‘does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.’”

But the CDC does say | “Health Care Personnel (HCP) use of homemade masks: In settings where facemasks are not available, HCP might use homemade masks (e.g., bandana, scarf) for care of patients with COVID-19 as a last resort. However, homemade masks are not considered (Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), since their capability to protect HCP is unknown. Caution should be exercised when considering this option. Homemade masks should ideally be used in combination with a face shield that covers the entire front (that extends to the chin or below) and sides of the face.”

Accurate, authoritative & timely updates | Elizabethtown and Ephrata, the two largest boroughs maintain pages at their Websites

“Disinformation is a little more nefarious | coming from governments attempting to distract from their own domestic problems by shifting blame for the virus elsewhere.” – Newsy

You can help | Lancaster Cares – COVID-19 Response Fund – Support critical needs for Lancaster County families during this crisis at this Website.

“Do I have COVID-19? | A new online tool lets people everywhere assess how likely it is they’ve contracted the novel coronavirus. Check it out: https://c19check.com/start

Watch out | “A substantial number of participants in a survey circulated in late February and early March believed myths about COVID-19. “Watch out for myths about

COVID-19 ‘MIRACLE CURES’” – Futurity

“Ignore the hype.” | Incredibly, that was the mantra of several of the RWNJ radio jockeys. – ProPublica