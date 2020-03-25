17512 Columbia

Wednesday’s news items, part 3 [from international, national & statewide vantagepoints] – 3/25/2020

boston doctor

The Doctor and The Apocalypse | A Boston emergency room’s battle of words with the corona virus – The New York Times

Bad judgment | “Man says he has coronavirus as he coughs at, mocks elderly shopper wearing mask and gloves: police” Penn Live

Just the flu? | No, “It Could Be 10 Times Deadlier” NPR

OPINION | “‘This country was founded by geniuses but it’s being run by idiots’”The Morning Call

World Health Organization says | “US could be the next epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic”The Hill

Why practice social distancing? | Because it’s the smart choice: “Guests at Trump National Golf Club disco party get coronavirus”The Los Angeles Times

 

