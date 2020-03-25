Wednesday’s news items, part 2 [Sheetz self-serve discontinued;

NO MORE SELF SERVE | Sheetz stores have discontinued self-serve for the moment.

“Social distancing | … according to infectious disease experts, is one of the best ways to try to slow the spread of COVID-19. But what about its psychological consequences?” – Futurity

Political “retribution” | “Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons sought ‘retribution’ against critics, police chiefs allege” – Lancaster Online

Columbia Borough School District |“Learn From Home Resources” – Columbia Borough School District Website

POTUS happy news | "'BREAKING: Stock Market ROARS Back; Has Biggest Day Since 2009" – Trending Politics

Another view | "Coronavirus matters, the stock market doesn't, and thinking it does may literally kill us." – The Intercept

Conscience emerging? | “Lindsey Graham is among the president’s allies who don’t want him to quickly reopen the country. He says the president should ‘err on the side of human life.’” – The Atlantic

Some are thinking | ” … that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo would be the Democratic presidential nominee. Many politicos have said that he is providing the kind of thorough, frank assessments of the progress and possible future course of the disease in New York state — and the dramatic steps he is taking to address it — that Americans are desperate to hear from the White House.” – Fast Forward, The Boston Globe daily subscriber newsletter.

In the immortal words of the DIC: “MUCH LESS BAD” news from Italy | “For the third day in a row, the contagion seems to have slowed down. While numbers are still clearly high, they have been rising more slowly.” – Life in Italy

“I think, in some respects, they welcome my voice out there telling the truth. I’m going to keep doing it. And no matter what happens to me, I’m going to keep doing it.” – Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, extract from this interview with a writer for The Atlantic magazine.