Friday’s news items [coronavirus & more] – 3/27/2020

“Get it together | ‘We continue to find the dysfunction within county government frustrating and tiresome.’” – The LNP-Always Lancaster editorial today chastises Lancaster County governance for its record of petty bickering, failing to govern and manage the law enforcement resources.

MAGA | thanks to you, exalted orange one! “March 26 marked an unhappy milestone for the United States:We’re now No. 1 in confirmed coronavirus cases. – VOX

Disconnect | Yesterday, the stock market went higher again. At the same time, jobless claims increased to near record levels. The coronavirus cases went higher, too. There seems to be a complete disconnect between what’s good for big money investors and everyday citizens. How can one be rolling in money while the other is in anguish. Oops, forgot, the $1,200 will change everything. – OPINION

next | “though, we must be patient in our isolation. Social distancing can’t last forever. Here’s what should come next.” – VOX

In senior living | Lancaster Online reports that coronavirus cases have been reported at three Lancaster County senior living sites — Garden Spot Village, Landis Communities and Pleasant View Retirement Living.

March 26, 2020 | When will Pennsylvania’s curve flatten? Not now, yesterday, Pennsylvania’s Department of Health reported a continued spike in confirmed coronavirus cases with nearly a 50% increase from the previous day. And there’s still no general testing, even of persons with symptoms.

Globally | there are more than 538,000 confirmed cases. The good news is that, globally, nearly 24% of those with confirmed cases have recovered.

Crisis communication helps | Timely, accurate and authoritative communication is what people seek during crisis situations … and all the time. “Yesterday, March 25, 2020 the Board of Directors of the Hempfield School District held a special virtual meeting of the Board using Zoom. The following information is from the Superintendent’s Report.

It’s not that much! | “Here’s how much people in 29 jobs that are at a high risk of exposure to coronavirus make.” – Business Insider – The people you know — who are retail clerks, shelf stockers, truckers, nurses, care givers, service workers, restaurant workers, emergency medical responders, trash collectors, barbers, fast food workers, physical therapists, athletic trainers, manicurists — that do not make loads of money.

“Kathy Griffin was in the emergency department at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Tuesday.” – (Kathy Griffin)

“Sick as a dog | Kathy Griffin hit the ER with coronavirus concerns. Here’s what happened” – The Los Angeles Times – “So much for those stories about celebrities being able to buy a coronavirus test whenever they want one.”