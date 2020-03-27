Friday’s news items, part 2 [communications and news from a higher level] – 3/27/2020

Page one of today’s Philadelphia Inquirer shows nearly no traffic on the normally heavily congested highways.

Ignored the signs | “In a tabletop exercise days before an untested new president took power, officials briefed the incoming administration on a scenario remarkably like the one he faces now,” the president ignored the risk of a pandemic.” The above statement is taken from a Politico article about a pandemic tabletop exercise:

The Homeland Security Exercise and Evaluation Program definition of a Tabletop Exercise.

truthful, accurate, timely and authoritative | “The purpose of this FEMA page is to help the public distinguish between rumors and facts regarding the response to coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Rumors can easily circulate within communities during a crisis. Do your part to the stop the spread of disinformation by doing 3 easy things; don’t believe the rumors, don’t pass them along and go to trusted sources of information to get the facts about the federal (COVID-19) response. Always go to trusted sources of information like coronavirus.gov or your state and local government’s official websites or social media accounts for instructions and information specific to your community.” – FEMA

Communication is key | Senator Ryan Aument knows this and he communicates with his constituents.

“So first, take a breath. | The amount of information is overwhelming — and the topic is tough to handle and sometimes panic-provoking.” – Thinking critically about Coronavirus news and information – Federal Trade Commission

SOURCE: FEMA Webpage

“Fight. Unite. Ignite. | ‘We Are At War,’ WHO Head Says, Warning Millions Could Die From COVID-19″ – NPR

National lockdowns | South Africa, Russia, India, Ireland, Spain, Italy and other nations have imposed total lockdowns due to the corona virus.

Pushed back | “Pennsylvania lawmakers vote to delay primary election” – WFMZ-TV69