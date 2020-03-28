Saturday’s news items [communications & more] – 3/28/2020

Communication during emergency situations | … is so important for citizens. Municipalities owe their constituents timely, truthful, authoritative information about the situation and how it impacts them. The STAY AT HOME order and other events need to be translated and broken down for citizens at the local level. The City of Lancaster and it’s political structure is doing a model job of doing that. Can’t Columbia do better than “out of date information” at its Website and facebook page. Columbia’s Police Department has updated information at its facebook page.

Communication void | In the absence of timely, truthful, authoritative information from officials, social media comments will prevail. The above facebook post makes a great point and is a substitute for official commentary. Unfortunately, the great point social media posts are outweighed by less than timely, truthful, authoritative information, too.

social media’s strengths | include posts as this one (above). Community information that’s helpful to citizens.

School updates | Columbia Borough School District is keeping people informed with timely posts at its facebook page and Website.

Not a read for everyone, but | this is a really interesting (though a long read) course in the epidemology of coronaviruses. You’ll probably want to skip this if you’re one of those who believe COVID-19 is nothing more than the flu. You’ll probably want to skip this if you’re one of those who believe the current national policy is working; this article is not for you either: It’s science. – The Atlantic

The warning signs | In an upside down world, what happened in the last great influenza pandemic is happening again in this one in a way. Political sources tried to manacle and muscle news media to be kind and gentle in reporting — to cover up the real truth about the pandemic — while this time, it appears that the distrust inspired by politics has created a lack of trust in traditional news sources. And the news sources are still trying to deliver truth. “The news media sounded the alarm on coronavirus for months — but few listened. Why?” – Nieman Lab

Despots hate truth | “Iran Uses Arrests, Censorship to Silence Critical COVID-19 Coverage” – VOA news

Every time | “Every major pandemic in human history has been exacerbated by cultural behavior in one way or another. For example, the 1918 influenza pandemic was negatively affected by population movements and censorship of the press due to wartime restrictions during World War I.” – Futurity