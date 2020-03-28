Saturday’s news items, part 2 [tough times tastes; snake oil salesmen & more] – 3/28/2020

Zoom-meetings | Everyone’s reaching out for connecting applications. Elizabethtown School District will be using ZOOM for its school board meetings. Maybe other public entities ought to look outside for ways to connect with shareholders.

There are no miracles | Snake oil salespersons always come out when people are fearful. This Lancaster Online article and this one show that. At times like this, rely on truthful, timely, authoritative information best received by government and medical sources — the entities we have to trust.

Community during difficult times | So many people, agencies, non-profits, faith-based communities and businesses have come together to build community: Lancaster Online has listed some examples:

What’s old is … | A few days ago, a friend, during a phone call, asked, “Hey, have you ever heard of water pie?” Told him, no, why. He went on to tell me that his grandmother made a water pie. So, we went to the trusted internet sites to find out more about this. Here’s a recipe for Water Pie. In these times of barren shelves at grocery stores, this might come in handy: “Water Pie is one of those magical recipes that came out of the depression era where cooks with little to nothing figured out how to make delicious dishes for those they love.”

Tough times and the mothers of invention | “Times were tough in the 1930s and people had to be creative with the few ingredients they could find and afford. These dishes show just how inventive our ancestors could be!” – Taste of Home

Responders are not immune | “Six Susquehanna Valley EMS providers in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure in Lancaster County” – Lancaster Online

“Three more | Lancaster County nursing homes have reported positive COVID-19 tests” – Lancaster Online

Other stores do too | This LNP – Always Lancaster letter-to-the-editor praises Costco for preventative practices. Other stores (BJs and Giant) do too.