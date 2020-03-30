Monday’s news items [order take-out; something for the kids to do & more] – 3/30/2020

Compression | Today’s LNP – Always Lancaster is a one section newspaper. In a page one article, the executive editor announces that in addition to Sundays, “We will continue to print a second section on Wednesdays and Thursdays. This is part of the new normal as this nation and the world grinds to a near halt.

Virtual learning visits | North Museum makes virtual tours available, offers online educational classes – FOX43-TV

Support Columbia’s restaurants – order take out | Facebook posts from local restaurants and food serving establishments offering take-out service during the Coronavirus emergency. NOTE: Some of these listed below may be closed; clink on the links to find the most recent notices.

TV ratings | The DIC attacked nearly many of the reporters in yesterday’s White House’s Tump’s Coronavirus press conference. For him, it is about the TV ratings. – CNN

Inspired by his stupidity | Other dictators model him: “The people will soon see that they were tricked by these governors and by the large part of the media when it comes to coronavirus,” retorted Brazil’s far-right president, Jair Bolsanaro a week ago.

Yet … in a James Jones-like way, | “Some megachurches are still packing in crowds despite coronavirus warnings” – PennLive