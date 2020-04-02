Here’s a diversion gift for “these strange and (for most) mainly house-bound times”

From The Public Domain Review:

“We wanted to do something for the PDR community in these strange and (for most) mainly house-bound times, and so we made you a colouring book — free to download and print off at home. In addition to the colourable cover, we’ve chosen twenty images from a wide range of artists, including Hokusai, Albrecht Dürer, Harry Clarke, Virginia Frances Sterrett, Jessie M. King, and Aubrey Beardsley. Arranged in vague order of difficulty — from a simple 17th-century kimono pattern to an intricate thousand-flowered illustration — we hope there is something for all ages and colouring prowess!

Download the PDF using this link: U.S. Letter size