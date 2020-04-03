Coronavirus Resources for Pennsylvanians provided by Senator Casey’s office

There continues to be a lot of concern about the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Pennsylvania and across the country. I’m reaching out to share some resources to help you, your family and your community navigate the challenges of these extraordinary times.

CLICK HERE OR ON THE ABOVE GRAPHIC TO ACCESS THE SEPARATE LINKS.

There is a lot of concern right now about the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Pennsylvania and across the country.

Below you will find resources to help you, your family, and your community navigate the challenges of this difficult time. This page will be updated regularly to best reflect the most updated information available.

Senator Casey’s office remains ready to meet the needs of Pennsylvanians remotely. Should you need direct assistance, please contact the office either by phone at (202) 224-6324 or on my website here.

Additionally, Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system from Commonwealth agencies for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19.