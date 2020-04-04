Saturday’s news items, part 2 [yelling parents; slumping prices; benefits for self-employed; 1920 Olympics & more] – 4/4/2020

“A barrel of oil for less than the price of a pint of beer? | It’s possible.” – CNBC

During the pandemic | “Parents are yelling at their kids more …” – Futurity

Why? What’s the gain? | “Conservative Voices Are Pumping Out Coronavirus Misinformation on Twitter” – Vanity Fair

“Small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic | can now start applying for new, forgivable loans from the federal government.” – Reuters

“Unemployment Compensation Update: Benefits for Self-Employed | State Representative’s Dave Hickernell’s e-newsletter has this: “Many people who are self-employed or working as private contractors are now eligible for unemployment benefits under the CARES Act. PLEASE NOTE: Claims for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program will be filed through the state Department of Labor and Industry; however, the application must be handled separately and is not yet available. As soon as the program is up and running, I will share information about how to apply. You should not file under the current system, as your claim will be rejected.”

And this IMPORTANT NOTE | “the U.S. Treasury Department announced late Wednesday that Social Security beneficiaries who typically do not file a tax return will automatically get the $1,200 relief payment. This is a correction of prior guidance offered by the IRS.”

And this: “Emergency Medical Services Staffing Exceptions” | To help ensure vital ambulance services remain ready and available to help people in need, the Department of Health has issued exceptions to several staffing requirements. Specifically, the minimum staffing complement for a Basic Life Support ambulance has been adjusted to one

“Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) and a driver; the minimum staffing complement for an iALS ambulance has been adjusted to one Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (AEMT) and a driver; and the minimum staffing complement for an ALS ambulance has been adjusted to one Paramedic and an Emergency Medical Responder (EMR). The requirement that an Emergency Medical Services Vehicle Operator be credentialed in order to operate an EMS vehicle of any type, including QRS, is also suspended.”

“masks | It appears that the consensus of infectious disease experts is this:

Wear a face and nose covering when you leave the house. Scarves, cloth masks, anything.

Don’t buy surgical masks. Medical personnel need them.

Keep in mind that by wearing a face covering, you are not protecting yourself from the coronavirus. The virus’s tiny viral particles are small enough to penetrate everything but N95 masks. Rather, you are protecting those around you in case you are sick. The experts say you should act as though you have the virus. But even if you have a cold, or some other respiratory illness short of the virus, if you stop yourself from spreading it to others, you are saving them from a weakened state that could make them more vulnerable to the coronavirus’s worst effects if they catch it.” SOURCE: Fast Forward

“Buddying Up For Quarantine | Animal Shelters Report Adoption Spikes Amid Pandemic Shutdowns” – Route Fifty

In case you’re wondering | “Yes, the games were held following the 1918-1919 influenza epidemic: “History of the 1920 Olympics in Antwerp, Belgium” – ThoughtCo

“Rikers Island Inmates | Offered $6 Per Hour to Dig Mass Graves as COVID-19 Deaths Rise” – GQ