Monday’s news items [heroes: Lori Flick and Rebel Cause and the Titanic band; anti-heroes in Wonderland & more] – 4/6/2020

That’s Lori Flick on the extreme right in this photo.

“Rebel Cause | … also credits donations and a team-up with the Hands Across the Street program at Columbia Presbyterian Church, itself an officially mandated coronavirus emergency feeding site. The connection was made through Jennifer Haddad-Smith, who went to high school with Lori Flick, food services manager at Columbia Presbyterian.” – Lancaster Online

“I’m a football player that kicks.” | Tom Dempsey, 1947-2020

Remember the scene from the movie, Titanic? | This one: “Titanic’s eight-member band was led by Wallace Hartley, and upon panic of the passengers during Titanic’s sinking, assembled in the first-class lounge to play in an effort to keep everyone calm.”

false hope | The Titanic’s band’s facing a desperate situation is one example of real leadership. The other is an example of a buffoon’s arrogance and false hope. There’s a Bible verse that says: Let no one deceive you with empty words, for because of these things the wrath of God comes upon the sons of disobedience.”

Death toll: probably higher | “Across the United States, even as coronavirus deaths are being recorded in terrifying numbers — many hundreds each day — the true death toll is likely much higher.” – The New York Times

not exactly | “Hospitals reject Trump’s claim they are ‘really thrilled’ with supplies” – WITF