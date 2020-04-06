Monday’s news items, part 2 [Comcast’s free deal; hand sanitizer; is there a difference: layoff vs.furloughs & more] -4/6/2020

Comcast’s deal (?) free for a while | “Offer ends April 30, 2020. Restrictions apply. Limited to Internet Essentials service from Comcast for new residential customers meeting certain eligibility criteria. Offer limited to two months of complimentary Internet Essentials service (taxes excluded). After promotion, regular rates apply. Internet Essentials current rate is $9.95/mo. (subject to change).Taxes extra. Pricing subject to change. Advertised price applies to a single outlet. Actual speeds may vary and are not guaranteed. If a customer is determined to be no longer eligible for the Internet Essentials program, regular rates will apply to the selected Internet service. Subject to Internet Essentials program terms and conditions. May not be combined with other offers. Call 1-855-846-8376 for restrictions and complete details. © 2020 Comcast. All rights reserved. ” – Comcast

This is the brand that AJ’s Surplus Groceries had this past weekend.

Distilled spirits | “Many local distilleries are giving away hand sanitizer, but it’s not free” – The Inquirer

What’s next? |“Crises breed change” – The Los Angeles Times

“Layoffs vs. furloughs | What’s the difference and what does it mean for unemployment benefits in Pa.?” – The Inquirer

Confused about the “guv’mint” check? Hold on, there are more confusing messages: “Small-business program gets off to rocky start and White House makes hard pivot on $1,200 checks as enormity of task swamps administration. – The Washington Post