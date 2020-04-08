Wednesday’s news items [supply & demand; “virtuality” is the thing & more] – 4/8/2020

supply & demand | “As Americans shift breakfast to home, wholesale egg and orange juice prices soar” – Market Place

Lancaster County | Fifth highest death toll in the state – Lancaster Online

Feeling cooped up? Take a trip. | “Greece Launches Virtual Travel Site During Pandemic” – Newsy

film screening nationally, Wednesday, April 15 | “Blood Sugar Rising – Blood Sugar Rising follows the diabetes epidemic in the U.S. Diabetes and pre-diabetes affect over 100 million people in the US, costing more than $325 billion each year. Blood Sugar Rising puts human faces to these statistics, exploring the history and science of the illness through portraits of Americans whose stories shape the film.”

a 2018 story: we should have guessed | “The Next Plague Is Coming. Is America Ready? The epidemics of the early 21st century revealed a world unprepared, even as the risks continue to multiply. Much worse is coming.” – The Atlantic

smokers, vapers | You’re at an increased risk for Hospitalization For COVID-19 – Newsy

virtual draft | The NFL Draft will be “virtual” – Newsy

vital funerals | “Funeral home directors say livestreaming services has spiked amid the pandemic.” – Newsy

“Doctor | ‘They die completely alone’” – The Mercury, Manhatan , KS