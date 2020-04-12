Sunday’s news items [food serving inspections; chain letters; food from the yard & more] – 24/12/2020

Recent food serving inspections

obituaries of note | Anna M. Madonna (Antonelli) McLaughlin — Deborah Diehl Maser — Bessie Caldwell

amazingly delicious | Dandelion pesta

pretty good explanation | This WTAJ-TV report provides a pretty good summary Pennsylvania’s application of unemployment compensation benefits provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Socialism for capitalists I Remember when the US government bailed out the mega corporations in 2009? It is most curious that so many adherents of one party wail and cry about socialism and welfare for America’s citizens, but they’re quite OK with sending “bigass” payouts to car makers, airplane makers, war-material makers; banks, and those who’ve lobbyist access to “our” legislators. Seems somehow all right to them to give away money again to billion dollar corporations (who’ve already got excessively highly paid executives; corporate jets and fleets’ marble hall ways; player grand pianos and more) carte blanche payments to buy more player pianos, luxury toys, etc. Somehow, social security, universal health care and living wages do not seem excessive to us.

“The Chain Letter Is Back | and Just as Annoying as Before: Poems, inspiring quotes, and memories of first cars and kisses are all making the rounds.” We broke the chain last week when we received this e-chain letter; we sent the person who sent it to us an email letting him know that we’re getting way too many emails to participate. We also submitted that we think most people are:

“Please send an insight/poem/quote/thought to the person whose name is in position 1 below (even if you don’t know them.) It should be a favorite text/verse/meditation that has affected you. Don’t agonize over it”

“After you’ve sent the short poem/verse/quote/etc. to the person in position #1, and only that person, copy this letter into a new email in the text, move my name to position #1, and put your name in position #2 …. Then send the email to yourself and BCC xxxxxxxxxx@gmail.com.”

small business program | “Since the closure of non-essential businesses in Pennsylvania mandated on Friday, March 13, 2020, more than half of the 139 local small businesses in Lancaster County we surveyed report having seen a DECREASE in sales and income; 56% of these report having ceased operations entirely. In fact, 81.3% report that their cash reserve will be gone within three months; more than 50% of these report this will occur within the very next month.” In the city of Lancaster, this initiative has sprouted: Encourage Lancaster.

