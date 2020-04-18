The Federal Communications Commission and other government agencies tell citizens, “If you don’t know the caller’s number, don’t answer it. Let it go to voicemail.

We did — with this call from 717.999.1111 today around 12:30 pm.

Ain’t is something, this message, ostensibly from Lancaster County Government uses a number that looks so phony to call with an emergency message about CoVID-19?

Is this a screwed up time or what?