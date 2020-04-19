Sunday’s news items, part 1 [better masks; We’re #1, sadly; food inspections; One World: At Home concert & more] – 4/19/2020

Which works better? | “The Science Behind The Best Homemade Masks.” – Newsy

In February | The CDC outlined a chilling ‘hypothetical’ scenario about how the coronavirus could spread in the US. It was shockingly close to reality.” – Markets Insider

just one more instance | “Trump Falsely Distorts New York Times COVID-19 Science Story” – FactCheck.org

We’re #1! | Sadly … these are the statistics now.

4% – the US population share compared to the rest of the world

LONG READ | “White Nationalism’s Deep American Roots: A long-overdue excavation of the book that Hitler called his ‘bible,’ and the man who wrote it” – The Atlantic

Two classy first ladies appeared in a segment from last night’s Lady Gaga’s inspired concert. The above composite is a screenshot composite from the TV screen. No politicking.

“One World | Together at Home. ” – “Lady Gaga, who coordinated with World Health Organization leaders, corporations and musicians for the virtual concert, opened the special, saying, ‘Tonight is not a fundraiser so put your wallets away. … The artists are here to say thank you.'” Last night’s production aired on all three primary networks. An amazing collaboration that captured the global nature of the pandemic as it focused on the hard work and collaborative efforts of all of the front line people united to focus on conquering the coronavirus.

Watch it / listen to it | If you missed it, you can watch the livestreaming here. It’s the full eight-hour version with the entire playlist. With a cast of dozens of global musical artists (including Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones and Lady Gaga), the show was inspired by Lady Gaga, who “coordinated with World Health Organization leaders, corporations and musicians for the virtual concert, opened the special, saying, ‘Tonight is not a fundraiser so put your wallets away. … The artists are here to say thank you.’”

It also showed front-line heroes from around the globe. People and families impacted by the pandemic. Responsible corporations and nations have contribute massive amounts to the World Health Organizations‘s ongoing efforts to quell the pandemic.