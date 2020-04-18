Saturday’s news items, part 2 [shopping masks needed at Weis; lousy photos; HIPAA notes; science & more] – 4/18/2020

new normal | Wear a mask to shop at Weis starting Monday. Surprisingly, Giant Food Stores did not include that safety precaution in its recent announcement.

cut rate cameras | It’s hard to imagine with all the technology in the world that the cameras “catching” bad actors in the act in Columbia can produce only images like this. According to the Columbia Police Department’s CrimeWatch report, the above (and other pictures) “The attached photographs are of the suspect at the ATM (at Wells Fargo Bank). We wonder whether the owner of the “vehicle that was parked in the Columbia River Park, boat launch area, parking lot” had locked the vehicle.

not just medical | HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) is broader than just medical; it can also apply with banks. “The HIPAA Privacy Rule applies only to covered entities – health plans, health care clearinghouses, and certain health care providers. However, most health care providers and health plans do not carry out all of their health care activities and functions by themselves. Instead, they often use the services of a variety of other persons or businesses.”

OPINION: Leaders rely on science, training & expertise | … not gut reactions, self-proclaimed brilliance or whatever. Tip-of-the spear people — warriors, fire fighters, law enforcement officers, nurses, emergency medical services responders et al — each face unknown and dangerous environments armed with training and experience based on science. When sizing up the situation their leadership shows as they systematically process information. In the case of an unknown pathogen (or coronavirus), it’s science, data and experience that matter, not something yanked from butts. Way back while serving as a first sergeant we attached our NBC NCO (then Nuclear, Biological and Chemical non-commissioned officer, now Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Specialist, to our hip whenever we were operating in these unknown areas.

The technical expertise of the experts determined the current and predicable environments and the safety of the troops. The NBC/CBRN expert sounds the “all-clear” when he determines the threat is no longer present. It’s not the leader, it’s the expert. The leader’s role is to continue the mission and to value and safeguard the effectiveness of the unit by protecting them from unknown and dangerous environments.

When sacrifice is required or when trying to assess whether the environment is safe from the threat, the military leader will determine who will unmask first: it is the least mission-essential person. In a coronavirus environment, that person might be a vice president or leader of the Senate.

