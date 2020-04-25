Saturday’s news items [municipality furloughs; Council meeting agenda; small business struggles; baking to relieve stress & more] – 4/25/2020

Tuesday Meeting Agenda | Columbia shareholders can find the borough meeting agenda and supporting documents for the Tuesday, April 30 meeting posted at the borough Website.

News release | Bells Across Pennsylvania Day – Pennsylvania State Mayors’ Association

What about that | Columbia Borough “Weekly CoVID-19 update?” Well … the last one was over nine days ago. Weekly updates that provide timely, authoritative information helps answer questions posted to social media websites like this: “Has Columbia extended their stay at home date?” “Unfortunately, … communications and command failures are intertwined. | Structured, consistent means of managing communications resources are necessary, particularly during incidents involving multiple agencies.” – CDC

“Manheim Township | furloughs 30% of workforce, mulls impacts of pandemic.” – Lancaster Online

Tax break for small business? | Nope! The real winners in the first iteration of the economic stimulus program were — you guessed it — the big corporations. It’s another example of corporate welfare granted by the “bought & paid for” elected public servants in Wonderland. Is this a great county or what!!! “Many small-business owners have been frustrated by the time it’s taking to get their loans approved and the fact that some big chains and elite colleges received funding.

“For the self-employed | a confusing path to benefits as they lose income to COVID-19.” – MarketPlace

And what about lower income earners?”| Some Pandemic Stimulus Checks Could Take up to 20 Weeks to Arrive” – The Epoch Times

“This year has been rough. | Make some cookies. So how do we live without letting our anxiety getting the best of us? Well … have you tried baking? It can be relaxing. And if you’re stuck at home, worried about getting sick, a project can be just the recipe for dialing down the unease.” – Make Me Smart & The Atlantic

“Fighting for the People of PA” | That’s what State Representative Dave Hickernell’s opening message is in his e-blast. “Lawmakers were back in session this week, continuing our fight for the people of Pennsylvania as we work to safely reopen businesses that can comply with scientific guidelines outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) while continuing to protect our citizens, frontline health care providers and first responders from the COVID-19 pandemic.” The partisan message is interspersed with partisan messages. But it does include the Governor’s REOPENING PLAN.

Financial stress | and how couples deal with it – Futurity

“Coronavirus V | Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – As COVID-19 continues to dominate the news cycle, John Oliver looks at the various sources of misinformation about the disease – from televangelists and the right wing media, to President Trump himself.”