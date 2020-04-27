leadership during crises | trust your training; trust your leaders; trust your science

Last night’s 60 Minutes had a segment about how the US military is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. It’s the same pandemic that the world is facing, yet only a few enlightened leaders appear to understand leadership in the face of an unseen force.

“The U.S. military is changing its procedures and training to combat the spread of COVID-19.” And its using the same leadership models and lessons learned it’s always used. Trust experience, trust science and role model for those you serve.

“Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McConville (right) goes back to basic training.”

“Fighting an unseen enemy | How the military is protecting itself from the coronavirus pandemic” – 60 Minutes

