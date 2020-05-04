Monday’s news items [council meeting tomorrow; “It’s just like the flu.”; FREE webinar & more] – 5/4/2020

blue skies | We had the best weekend weather. But the forecast is for cooler temperatures — even heard on local TV weather forecaster talk about near freezing temperatures for the Mother’s Day weekend. But yesterday and Saturday, we got a reprieve from the troubles of the days,

“It’s just like the flu.” | No, actually it’s not. Here’s a early (February) report from National Geographic on what how the virus kills. That’s when we were all being reassured by someone:

“Trump, however, echoed many of those same assurances regarding China and its response to the virus throughout January and February, as the unique coronavirus began to infiltrate countries around the world. Just days before the U.S. recorded its first death from Covid-19, Trump touted China’s government for its transparency and hard work to defeat the coronavirus that causes the illness.” – Politico

Posted at the Borough Website | The meeting agenda and supporting packet for the 05-05-2020 Columbia Borough Work Session [NOTE: This is posted at the borough facebook page:

“If you want to participate real-time in the commission workshop via a video chat link, please send an email to Council President Heather Zink at hzink@columbiapa.net and you will receive log-in instructions.

“All others can email their questions or comments to Heather prior to the meeting and the comments will be read at the meeting.

“The agenda for the meeting is posted on the website.”

FREE live Webinar | Outdoors: Gardening for Pollinators | Learn the art of creating a pollinator habitat, using the four steps of the Penn State Master Gardeners Pollinator Friendly Garden Certification program at the Extension at Home – Outdoors: Gardening for Pollinators webinar. Wed., May 13, 2020 (12:00 PM – 1:00 PM ET) Register Here.

Tell ’em to go to Jared | “Who’s Right About the Economy—Jared Kushner or the Chairman of the Federal Reserve?” – The New Yorker

Postal workers: you know who to NOT vote for | “Republican leaders have long tried to kill the U.S.P.S. Now the coronavirus is helping. We Can’t Afford to Lose the Postal Service” – The New Yorker

“Lancaster County landlords |‘pleasantly surprised’ by strong rental payments; ‘April was great'” – Lancaster Online

inconsistent communications | This article at Lancaster Online says the Long’s Park summer music series is canceled; the Long Park Summer Music Series Website doesn’t show that.