More lessons “not learned” about pandemics

“America needs good information, from many rigorously designed studies, about the prevalence and deadliness of coronavirus infections in given subsets of people, so that governors and mayors can develop rules for social distancing and reopening that are sensible, sustainable and tailored to the situation at hand.” “America needs a federal government that assertively promotes and helps to coordinate that, not one in which experts like Tony Fauci and Deborah Birx tiptoe around a president’s tender ego.”

“Laurie Garrett cheering essential workers from the roof of her apartment building, joining a citywide ritual every evening in New York. – Credit … Joshua Bright for The New York Times

OPINION | “She Predicted the Coronavirus. What Does She Foresee Next? – Laurie Garrett, the prophet of this pandemic, expects years of death and ‘collective rage.’” – The New York Times

Got 14 minutes? | Find 14 minutes to watch Laurie Garrett in this 2007 TEDTalk. So much of what she says 13 years ago is what’s happening now. She tells everyone what happens in pandemics … and what will happen in future pandemics.