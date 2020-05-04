More lessons “not learned” about pandemics

“America needs good information, from many rigorously designed studies, about the prevalence and deadliness of coronavirus infections in given subsets of people, so that governors and mayors can develop rules for social distancing and reopening that are sensible, sustainable and tailored to the situation at hand.”
“America needs a federal government that assertively promotes and helps to coordinate that, not one in which experts like Tony Fauci and Deborah Birx tiptoe around a president’s tender ego.”
OPINION | “She Predicted the Coronavirus. What Does She Foresee Next? – Laurie Garrett, the prophet of this pandemic, expects years of death and ‘collective rage.’” – The New York Times
Got 14 minutes? | Find 14 minutes to watch Laurie Garrett in this 2007 TEDTalk. So much of what she says 13 years ago is what’s happening now. She tells everyone what happens in pandemics … and what will happen in future pandemics.
Laurie Garrett knows of what she speaks. To hear what she is saying these days, go online to http://www.democracynow.org and search her name. You will find at least three times she was interviewed on Democracy Now! It is certain POTUS did not see the interviews, nor would he have believed what she told us.
Indeed she does, but she comments in media not labeled FOX.
https://www.democracynow.org/2020/2/3/laurie_garrett_coronavirus_trump_admin_response
Glen Beck was way out front on predicting the pandemic also but it was fake news coming from him. He also talked about immigrant ‘kids in cages’ in 2014; he was mocked and ridiculed. As we say downriver from TMI, hindsight is 20-20-20.