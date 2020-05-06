17512 Columbia

Wednesday’s news items, part 2 [“damned if you do … ; high school commencements; poll workers & more] – 5/6/2020

damned if you do; damned if you don’t | “American evangelist Lorenzo Dow wrote, sometime before 1834: “… those who preach it up, to make the Bible clash and contradict itself, by preaching somewhat like this: ‘You can and you can’t-You shall and you shan’t-You will and you won’t-And you will be damned if you do-And you will be damned if you don’t.'” Locally, across the state and the nation, people are split and appear to be “damned” one way or another: “Americans Fearful of Virus, Wary of Reopening Businesses, Poll Finds”Route Fifty

True | “Pandemic work / life balance burden falls more on women”  – Futurity

obituary noticesDonald J. Diffenderfer, Columbia graduate | Complications of COVID-19 is being seen in obituary notices more frequently.

semi-virtual commencement ceremonies | One Lancaster County high school class will graduate this wayLancaster Online

Columbia | Postponed to undetermined date.Lancaster Online

primary

Primary election | “As Pa. poll workers worry about safety, staffing for June primary will be a challenge”WITF

 

  1. This is rich; Uncle Joe is having an online fundraiser. His special guest are Keith Ellison, Democratic Party chair, and failed presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton.

    What a great line up. A sexual predator running for president, a domestic abuser, and the enabler in chief and former head of the bimbo eruption team. Anyone who thinks that’s a good look truly does suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome.

