Today’s news items [no school tax increase seen; emergency services procession, tonight; if and when there’s football & more] – 5/7/2020

No tax increase | In spite of projected revenue declines, the Columbia Borough School District sees no tax increase for the 2020-2021 school year. – Lancaster Online

area obituary | Cynthia Irene Mahan, Columbia

LEGAL NOTICE | The Columbia Borough School District is “SOLICITING PROPOSALS FROM STAFFING AGENCIES TO PROVIDE STAFF FOR THE DISTRICT’S FOOD SERVICE DEPARTMENT AND VARIOUS ASSISTANTS IN THE CLASSROOM” – Lancaster Online

The TOPO article | In the the top-of-page-one article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster, Lancaster’s mayor calls out the politicizing that’s trying to drive physicians concerning “open areas of Pennsylvania and the nation based on infection and death rates outside of nursing homes.” She’s continuing her daily communications via the City’s facebook page. In the daily briefings, she’s shares her earnest, concerned, informed observations about what citizens need to know during the pandemic. She’s a believer in the opinions of medical, epidemiologists, business leaders and others subject matter experts. She responds to questions and she clears up tracking and contact-tracing. She is consistent, believable and hopeful as she provides the consistency that citizens need in this troubled and confused period we’re in.

Bigger | Sometime after scholastic football returns the Lancaster-Lebanon Football program will look a lot different — Lancaster Online reports, “L-L League Board of Control members on Wednesday voted to approve the Berks County Interscholastic Athletic Association’s application to have 13 schools join the L-L League as associate members, creating a 37-team mega football conference.” The L-L League Website is dated and there’s nothing about that shown, though information about the (maybe) 2020 season is showing “cross-over” games in Week 5 in 2020 and 2021. Columbia and Ephrata are slated to play.

Emergency services procession tonight – A “thank you” event Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. – Columbia Police Department CrimeWatch

guv’ment speak | In a “once-over” reading of the “LANCASTER COUNTY COVID-19 RELIEF FUND’ proposal for the County, it’s clear that “glittering generalities” appear to work in he public sector a hecuva’ lot differently that in the private sector. Specifics are generalized.

RINOs and WHINE-Os | LNP – Always Lancaster letter-to-the-editor writer: “Now these (‘real’ Republicans who were true to party principles) leaders would be called RINOs by the ‘WHINE-Os’ of the current Republican (read: Dixiecrat) establishment. That is reason enough for any real Republican to vote for Democrats this year.”

CCC | Cold, cloudy and constant — that’s the gloomy weather outlook for the next several days. See more: Today’s Weather!

CCCC | “Gov. Wolf Outlines Plans to Create Commonwealth Civilian Coronavirus Corps to Support Fall COVID-19 Recovery Efforts’ – news release