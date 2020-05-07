Thursday’s news items, part 2 [plans & no plans; inequity in education; best mask material & more] – 5/7/2020

aw, chuck it | What good are plans? No good according to the charlatan in DC: Admin shelves CDC guide to reopening country. – Associated Press

plans … when you’re plotting to run for governor | “Pat Toomey: How to restart the Pennsylvania economy” – The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

bail them out | so they can “repurchase their own company stocks and so boost their value at the expense of new investment.” Enough with the corporate welfare; start investing in people.

not a flat surface | “Distance Learning During Coronavirus Worsens Race, Class Inequality in Education” – Teen Vogue

“The Obamas will partner with Reach Higher and YouTube to host | ‘Dear Class of 2020’ will stream live on YouTube on June 6 at 3 p.m. ET.” – Newsy

Today at 1:00 | Get What You Want Using Motions Webinar – “The system of motions in Robert’s Rules isn’t difficult, it’s just weird! Learn how to apply it and become a key player in your meetings. If you’re already familiar with motions, you will gain deeper insight into specific ways to get what you want.” – Register here, the webinar costs $37.

“Government Telework Was Already on the Rise | Then Covid-19 Happened.” – Route Fifty

it’s coming | In totally despotic nations, they kill them or jail them (that’s where we’re heading): “Trump fires inspector general ahead of damning whistleblower coplaint about bogus coronavirus cures.” – The Intercept

Mommy, may I? | “Coronavirus Task Force Members Have To Get Permission To Testify.” They need permission from the HMFIC. – Newsy

Best mask material? | “If the fit is right, face masks made of a combination of high thread-count cotton and natural silk fabric or a chiffon weave can effectively filter out aerosol particles, researchers report.” – Futurity