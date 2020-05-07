17512 Columbia

Thursday’s news items, part 2 [plans & no plans; inequity in education; best mask material & more] – 5/7/2020

aw, chuck it | What good are plans? No good according to the charlatan in DC: Admin shelves CDC guide to reopening country.Associated Press

plans … when you’re plotting to run for governor | “Pat Toomey: How to restart the Pennsylvania economy”The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

bail them out | so they can “repurchase their own company stocks and so boost their value at the expense of new investment.” Enough with the corporate welfare; start investing in people.

not a flat surface | “Distance Learning During Coronavirus Worsens Race, Class Inequality in Education”Teen Vogue

“The Obamas will partner with Reach Higher and YouTube to host  | ‘Dear Class of 2020’ will stream live on YouTube on June 6 at 3 p.m. ET.” – Newsy

make a motion

Today at 1:00 | Get What You Want Using Motions Webinar – “The system of motions in Robert’s Rules isn’t difficult, it’s just weird! Learn how to apply it and become a key player in your meetings. If you’re already familiar with motions, you will gain deeper insight into specific ways to get what you want.” –  Register here, the webinar costs $37. 

“Government Telework Was Already on the Rise | Then Covid-19 Happened.”Route Fifty

it’s coming | In totally despotic nations, they kill them or jail them (that’s where we’re heading): “Trump fires inspector general ahead of damning whistleblower coplaint about bogus coronavirus cures.”The Intercept

Mommy, may I? | “Coronavirus Task Force Members Have To Get Permission To Testify.” They need permission from the HMFIC.Newsy

Best mask material? | “If the fit is right, face masks made of a combination of high thread-count cotton and natural silk fabric or a chiffon weave can effectively filter out aerosol particles, researchers report.” – Futurity

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s