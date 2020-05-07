17512 Columbia

Trump Coronavirus cases report in Pennsylvania today (May 07, 2020)

covid-19 cases 05-07-2020

numbers from Pennsylvania Department of Health Website

day by new cases trump coronavirus-5-07

“To the alarm of disinformation experts, the pandemic is creating the conditions for conspiracy theorists and foreign agents, seasoned political strategists and amateur crusaders alike to sow confusion about the virus, downplay its severity, and instigate discord over the response to the outbreak.”

“On the Internet, the falsehoods, misleading statements, and conspiracy theories about coronavirus — its origins and cures, its symptoms and infection rate — run the gamut, as do their creators.” – The Boston Globe

 

