FREE (no kidding) FREE self paced online courses and FREE Webinars

Creating Web Pages (FREE Self-Paced Tutorial)

Creating WordPress Websites (FREE Self-Paced Tutorial)

Personal Finance (FREE Self-Paced Tutorial)

Small Business Marketing on a Shoestring

“Accelerate your career by updating or enhancing your professional skills with our online courses!

Welcome to our Online Instruction Center. (not all of the courses here are FREE.)

We offer a wide range of highly interactive courses in a convenient online format. All of our courses are led by expert instructors, many of whom are nationally known authors. Build your skills portfolio today to prepare for our evolving workforce needs.

FREE Webinars

Registration is required to attend; type the registration link into your browser or click on the graphic to open a .pdf file with a clickable link to the registration page.

Registration is required to attend; type the registration link into your browser or click on the graphic to open a .pdf file with a clickable link to the registration page.