Friday’s news items [feeling overwhelmed?; the gamble of continued “lockdowns”; trying to clarify COVID-19 & more] – 5/8/2020

another month | “Pennsylvania extends statewide stay-at-home order to June 4” – Associated Press

Not Lancaster County, but | “24 counties still slated to move to yellow phase Friday.” – Lancaster Online

big gamble | World nations wrestle with “looser lockdowns, risking coronavirus revival.” – Al Jazeera

” … let them make their own decisions.” | “Crowded markets face criticism, confusion due to COVID-19 pandemic” – Lancaster Online

Susquehanna journey | “Kayaker to trek 444 miles to raise funds vs. veteran suicide” – The Daily Star

Yeah, that’s what the founding fathers would have said. And they didn’t get paid. | “‘There Could Be a Point Where I Say This Isn’t Worth It’: Two State Lawmakers Reflect On Their New Workplace Concerns” – Route Fifty

Confused about COVID-19? | This team of researchers and students at Brown, MIT, Harvard, Mass General and elsewhere have begun a new Website to try to take away the myths and mis-truths about the pandemic virus.

deniers & conspiracists | “What to Do When Your Uncle Believes Coronavirus Conspiracies” – The New York Times

“live with precautions but not in fear” | “Berks boxer punches back after bout with coronavirus” – WFMZTV-69

Remdesivir | “the MAGA crowd hates it” – CounterPunch

“PUC Continues to Educate Consumers | About Available Resources & Utility Assistance Programs During COVID-19 Pandemic & Recovery” – news release