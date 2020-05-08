17512 Columbia

Friday’s news items [feeling overwhelmed?; the gamble of continued “lockdowns”; trying to clarify COVID-19 & more] – 5/8/2020

“When we can talk about our feelings, they become less overwhelming, less upsetting, and less scary” - Mister Rogers

another month | “Pennsylvania extends statewide stay-at-home order to June 4”Associated Press

Not Lancaster County, but | “24 counties still slated to move to yellow phase Friday.”Lancaster Online

big gamble | World nations wrestle with “looser lockdowns, risking coronavirus revival.”Al Jazeera

” … let them make their own decisions.” | “Crowded markets face criticism, confusion due to COVID-19 pandemic”Lancaster Online

Image may contain: possible text that says 'Grandparents Raising Grandkids: Feeling overwhelmed? Give us a call! 1-866-KIN-2111 pennsylvania KinConnector'

Susquehanna journey | “Kayaker to trek 444 miles to raise funds vs. veteran suicide” – The Daily Star

Yeah, that’s what the founding fathers would have said. And they didn’t get paid. | “‘There Could Be a Point Where I Say This Isn’t Worth It’: Two State Lawmakers Reflect On Their New Workplace Concerns”Route Fifty

covid explained

Confused about COVID-19? | This team of researchers and students at Brown, MIT, Harvard, Mass General and elsewhere have begun a new Website to try to take away the myths and mis-truths about the pandemic virus.

deniers & conspiracists | “What to Do When Your Uncle Believes Coronavirus Conspiracies” The New York Times

“live with precautions but not in fear” | “Berks boxer punches back after bout with coronavirus”WFMZTV-69

Remdesivir | “the MAGA crowd hates it” CounterPunch

“PUC Continues to Educate Consumers | About Available Resources & Utility Assistance Programs During COVID-19 Pandemic & Recovery”news release

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s