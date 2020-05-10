Sunday’s news items [obituaries; CrimeWatch tidbits; cancellations & more] – 5/10/2020

“About Two-thirds |… of the 23.5 Million Working Women with Children Under 18 Worked Full-Time in 2018″ – US Census Bureau

Obituaries of local interest | Chalmer L. Kraft • Mary S. Gerber •

“Voices from the Pandemic | ‘How long can a heart last like this?’” – The Washington Post

Local government counts | One would think that in a small town where everyone kind of knew everyone and many of the folks who live there went to the same schools that when supposedly rich out-of-towner newcomers trying to ram through their pet projects, the rich out-of-towner newcomers would get their way.

That’s not always the case; especially in a town where there are lots of rich folks. Here’s a long story about how the local government leaders in one town fended off the intimidation practices of a loud-mouthed supposedly rich out-of-towner. – The Washington Post

Run or walk a mile | “Each week during the month of May, you’ll walk or run 1 mile and record your time – take a pre-, mid-, or post-workout photo and use #LancasterTogether on Instagram to keep our community updated on how it’s going. You can do 1 mile a week, or 1 mile a day – the specific goal is up to you, there’s just a minimum of 1 mile a week.

If you missed a week, and are finding your way to this page mid-May, no worries – join in when you can!

All you have to do is register here, and pay the $25 participation fee. – Discover Lancaster

In Wrightsville | “In an effort to boost business for local restaurants during the pandemic, Wrightsville Borough Council, York County, on May 4 unanimously approved to suspend the borough’s open container law until Gov. Tom Wolf allows businesses to reopen.” – Lancaster Online

13 out of 67 | “As of Saturday, Lancaster had the 13th worst score in the state under a formula that counts how many new cases of COVID-19 a county has had, per 100,000 population, in the past 14 days.” – Lancaster Online

From the Lancaster County CrimeWatch pages:

“Please understand the only person who can grant an exemption from the Governor’s Order for life-sustaining business operation is Governor Tom Wolf.” – East Lampeter Township Police Department

“The July 4th celebration at Lititz Springs Park will look very different this year. To mark the continuation of the tradition in it’s 203rd year, the celebration will be marked by holding the 79th annual Queen of Candles pageant only. Additionally, the ceremony will take place in a closed venue with invitations to family of the court members only.” This is part of the post at the Lititz 4th of July facebook page referenced by the illegible post at the Lititz Borough Police Department CrimeWatch Page.

referenced by the illegible post at the A $5.10 theft charge leads to arrest – Columbia Borough Police Department CrimeWatch Page

POLICE LOG entry | “MOUNT JOY: Jose L. Lopez-Serrano, 43, of Columbia, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked after he struck another person with a baseball bat several times in the face and upper torso during a fight April 17 in the parking lot of Weis Markets, 441 W. Main St., police said.” – LNP – Always Lancaster

Gretna Theatre | “America’s Oldest Summer Theatre since 1927” announces the postponing our 2020 season shows until 2021. – Website