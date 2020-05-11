Monday’s news items [great weather weekend; political division; where’s henry? & more] – 5/11/2020

Windy weekend | Sue, the weekend weather was cold and blustery at times … all in all, it was a perfect time to be outside: gardening, mowing, walking, bicycle riding and getting a respite from “stay at home.”

no national plan—no coherent instructions at all | Every morning in the endless month of March, Americans woke up to find themselves citizens of a failed state. But this country has a pattern of that. – The Atlantic

divided then and now | In the period leading up to the elections in 1860, the US was a divided nation politically. The division of thought gave reason for one faction’s side to disobey the US government. In a manner of speaking, that’s sort of what we have now as Lancaster County’s Republican elected public servants have adopted a take it or leave it stance with the state with a letter stating the county will do things its way. Following the 1859 election, representation in the House of Representatives changed remarkably. That change led a civil war.

In a Lancaster Online poll, at this writing, the slight “Yes” (people favoring moving to yellow) advantage shown in the above graphic nearly matches the Republican registration in Lancaster County. If the “no and undecided” supporters are matched by the Democratic and other voters, the November and subsequent elections in the county will be interesting.

Where is the “great compromiser?” | Movement to a centralized vision or goal for accomplishment has to have all the horses pulling the plow to move together. Where is the Henry Clay in the nation and the state?

LEGAL NOTICE: online meeting | The Lancaster County Election Board takes an interesting position concerning audience participation at its online meeting.

true every day, but more so now | “‘Scary to go to work’: White House races to contain an outbreak of the coronavirus in its ranks” – The Morning Call