Wednesday’s news items, part 2 [local obituary notice; milk give away; closings & more] – 5/20/2020

Local obituary of note | Chester D. “Butch” Shoff

pandemic casualties | “Facebook Report: A Third Of Small Businesses Won’t Reopen.” – Newsy

Locally, we’re saddened by this closing | “Two months after mandated closure, owner of Heart Cafe in Marietta says restaurant now closed permanently.” – Lancaster Online

Now released | “COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date” at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Website. But you’ll have to download the speadsheet. There’s a non-alphabetized listing in this Lancaster Online article. But, there is an alphabetized list at this article.

Staggering! | “COVID-19 is much more deadly than the flu, a new study confirms.” – Futurity

E-town says “No.” | “E-town council asks Wolf to reopen but doesn’t back state Republicans’ move” – Lancaster Online

good question |“323 Manheim Township employees are taking a salary freeze next year. Why are none of them teachers?” – Lancaster Online

via video conference | “Weddings Move Online in the Age of Coronavirus” – Route Fifty