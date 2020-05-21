Thursday’s news items, part 2 [virtual meeting; small business grants; facebook outages; dictatorships & more] – 5/21/2020

All virtual | A legal notice in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster states that all Zoning Hearing Board, Planning Commission and Historic Commission meetings for the City of Lancaster will be CONDUCTED VIRTUALLY for the remainder of 2020.

uh-oh | facebook outages reported – DownDetector

“Micro Business Grant Program | The City of York Department of Economic and Community Development is launching a Grant Program in which City businesses who have been impacted by COVID-19 can apply for up to $5,000 in grant funds.”

PennDOT news item | “Detour Begins Next Week on Route 772 Project in East Donegal Township and Mount Joy Borough, Lancaster County.”

Ship has sailed | “Pier 1 Imports To Close All Stores Permanently After Nearly 60 Years” – Newsy

Thanks, but no thanks | The “I got mine; you ain’t getting yours” philosophy that’s rampant in Wonderland applies once again as, “White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that Americans who are looking to use hydroxychloroquine should first consult with a doctor, coming after President Donald Trump announced he was taking the anti-malarial drug along with zinc to protect himself from the CCP virus.” For anyone off-the-wall enough to subscribe to an unfounded rumor about hydroxychloroquines use against COVID-19, this time “you don’t want yours.” – The Epoch Times

MarketPlace writes | “Those $1,200 checks: here today, gone tomorrow. Americans spent that stimulus money much more quickly and variously than they did in 2001 and 2008, when similar direct payments were made, according to a new study from Columbia University. The money has gone predominantly toward rent, credit card payments and groceries, and it was used up in one or two weeks. The financial assistance of the aughts, on the other hand, went toward new cars and household appliances.”

“Photograph by Nathaniel St. Clair”

Again! Americans sucker punched | “Another Bank Bailout Under Cover of a Virus” – CounterPunch

Who do you trust? | “Americans who turn to the White House for coronavirus news tend to think the media’s pandemic coverage is overblown” – Nieman Lab

“post-parody” | “One America News is the straight truth for Trump fans, and completely surreal for everyone else” – The Atlantic (Wikipedia says, “OAN is known for its pro-Trump content, promotion of conspiracy theories, and criticisms of the mainstream media. OAN has described itself as one of the ‘greatest supporters’ of Trump. It is a conservative, far-right news and opinion channel owned by Herring Networks, Inc., launched on July 4, 2013.”)

confusion and turmoil – return with us now to those not-so-thrilling days of yesteryear | “What Donald Trump whares with Joseph McCarthy.” – The New Yorker

“Officers wearing riot gear line the edge of the California state capitol grounds after removing protesters on May 1, 2020. Photo: Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images”

Watch out | “Federal government buys riot gear, increases security spending, citing coronavirus pandemic.” – The Intercept

The record with despots: first they came for … | and the zeal never stops. “In Hungary, yesterday, the country’s parliament voted to ban people from legally changing their gender assigned to them at birth, effectively ending the legal recognition of trans people. The move – pushed by PM Viktor Orbán’s right-wing party – would apparently clear up how courts and authorities interpret the definition of sex. And the gov says people will still have the ‘right to freely experience and exercise their identities as they wish.’ But the bill received condemnation from human rights groups and activists who worry the bill will lead to an uptick in discrimination and say this takes the country back toward ‘the dark ages.’ It’s expected to be signed into law.” – The Skimm