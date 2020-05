“A new study by epidemiologists at Columbia University says that | if the US had started imposing social distancing on March 1 — about two weeks before Trump finally embraced the idea March 16 and suggested that Americans start doing it — the number of deaths from the coronavirus would have been 83 percent lower. More than 54,000 American lives could have been saved by early May.” Click here to continue reading this.

