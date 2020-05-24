17512 Columbia

Sunday’s news items [food serving inspection; letters to the editor; tomorrow’s Memorial Day & more] – 5/24/2020

Food serving inspections | Grand China.

addicted to lying | In revealing that he’s taking the drug (hydroxychloroquine), the president distorted the facts. – FactCheck.org

a view shared by many | This obituary is brave enough to share a view shared by many: Jack Heckel’s obituary says he “is surely disappointed that he didn’t live to see the end of the Trump era.

another view held by many | This LNP – Always Lancaster letter-to-the-editor says what many thing right now:

Not enthralled by our choices – | Pick your poison. After all we are going through, come November we must choose a president. Look at the pair of old knuckleheads we have as our choices. Maybe Tricky Dick and Watergate and Jimmy Carter and the gas lines weren’t all that bad! We deserve better. Heaven help us.” – Gordie Fritz Leola

another view held by many | another letter-to-the-editor writer in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster:

“Shame on you, Democrats. Shame on you, Republicans. Shame on us voters for repeatedly returning to office incumbents who have repeatedly demonstrated that they serve their party first and serve their voters last.Shame on you, Democrats. Shame on you, Republicans. Shame on us voters for repeatedly returning to office incumbents who have repeatedly demonstrated that they serve their party first and serve their voters last.”

“As democracy is perfected, the office of president represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.”

― H.L. Mencken, On Politics: A Carnival of Buncombe

Monday is Memorial Day | “Memorial Day is an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Memorial Day 2020 occurs on Monday, May 25.” – History.com

“Satan has been busy too.” | “Inside the influential Evangelical group mobilizing to reelect Trump.”The Intercept

