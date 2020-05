numbers from Pennsylvania Department of Health Website

While it appears the cases are dropping or holding steady, nationally the US has recorded 30% of the COVID-19 cases with more than 1,652,790 cases. And with 4.2% of the global population, the US has reported 28% of the global COVID-19 deaths. That, of course, assumes all the numbers are accurately an similarly provided by each country. We all know that’s a big assumption.