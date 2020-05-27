Wednesday’s news items, part 2 [ice cream in a jar; PPE fee?; SpaceX & more] – 5/27/2020

pandemic treat | “Make Ice Cream, in a Mason Jar” – The New York Times

“I’m middle of the road; I’m logical.” | “As a protest against newly opened beaches, a Florida attorney patrols the sand, warning heedless sunbathers with the words “See you soon!” – The New Yorker

“Education as the great equalizer? Hardly.” | “Will the coronavirus transform or destroy higher education as we know it?” – The Hechinger Report

and a “blithering idiot.” | “Ann Coulter calls Trump ‘complete moron,’ says Tuberville ’another Roy Moore catastrophe'” – PennLive

a PPE fee? | That’s what some dentists are trying to add. – The Inquirer

It’s happened before. Remember Vietnam? | Piss poor American leadership compelled its military forces to get involved when should not have been: “How the Taliban Outlasted a Superpower: Tenacity and Carnage.” – The New York Times