17512 Columbia

Wednesday’s news items, part 2 [ice cream in a jar; PPE fee?; SpaceX & more] – 5/27/2020

pandemic treat | “Make Ice Cream, in a Mason Jar”The New York Times

reaper

“I’m middle of the road; I’m logical.” | “As a protest against newly opened beaches, a Florida attorney patrols the sand, warning heedless sunbathers with the words “See you soon!” – The New Yorker

“Education as the great equalizer? Hardly.” | “Will the coronavirus transform or destroy higher education as we know it?” The Hechinger Report

and a “blithering idiot.” | “Ann Coulter calls Trump ‘complete moron,’ says Tuberville ’another Roy Moore catastrophe'”PennLive

a PPE fee? | That’s what some dentists are trying to add. The Inquirer

It’s happened before. Remember Vietnam? | Piss poor American leadership compelled its military forces to get involved when should not have been: “How the Taliban Outlasted a Superpower: Tenacity and Carnage.” The New York Times

spacex

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s