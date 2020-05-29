17512 Columbia

Trump Coronavirus cases report in Pennsylvania today, May 29, 2020

covid-19 cases 05-29-2020

Be ye neither the first nor the last | One Of The First California Counties To Reopen Is Closing Again – ‘We now have a serious problem, Lassen County’s public health officer said of the new coronavirus outbreak.”Huffington Post

54-year-old Navy veteran | … Vincent Harris grew frustrated and discouraged as he watched Trump contradict the country’s top public health experts from the White House podium, downplaying the threat of the virus in the U.S. and hawking unproven treatments. They Were Fervent Trump Supporters. Then Coronavirus Hit.”Huffington Post 

day by new cases trump coronavirus-5-29

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s