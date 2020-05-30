17512 Columbia

Saturday’s news items [there will be school in the fall; a country on fire & more] – 5/30/2020

local note obituary | David Franklin Groom

“‘No question’ | Wolf says Pennsylvania schools will reopen in the fall.”WITF

“Will students have to wear masks to school? | Pa. superintendents face tough choices for fall.”PA Post

minneapolis protesterCredit … Carlos Barria / Reuters

OPINION | America Is a Tinderbox – Scenes from a country in free fall.”The New York Times

“Trevor Noah shares his thoughts on the killing of George Floyd, the protests in Minneapolis, the dominos of racial injustice and police brutality, and how the contract between society and black Americans has been broken time and time again.”

non-mainstream media | The Unicorn Riot reports on what’s happening in Minneapolis.

good cops know | “Pa. police chiefs condemn officer’s knee-on-neck method seen in viral video” Penn Live

Is there a mention | of racial injustice in this Representative’s Capitol Roundup? Not in this one; it’s all about partisan horn-blowing and chest thumping. Let’s continue looking away from real issues, shall we.

Right-wing voices censored? | The data says something else, no matter what the DIC says.CNN Business

Is The Wattle really in charge? | “McConnell Says Next Coronavirus Aid Bill Will Be The Last.”NPR

mendacious

The Most Mendacious President in U.S. History | On Trump, his Twitter lies, and why it’s getting worse.” –  The New Yorker

BS | “Trump walks back his incendiary Minneapolis ‘thugs’ post” The Boston Globe

it doesn’t always dawdle & delay | Pennsylvania’s Republican-dominated House of Representatives shows it can move fast when it wants to: “Pa. House passes resolution to limit Wolf’s coronavirus emergency declaration.PA Post

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s