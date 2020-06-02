Tuesday’s news items, part 2 [today’s election day; letters to the editor; leadership lessons; legal notice & more] – 6/2/2020

Consider bringing your own pen! | If you’re heading out to vote today, that’s a suggestion at the Columbia Borough facebook page. [NOTE: We apologize for the pencil graphic; your writing instrument at the polls has to be a “blue- or black-ink pen.”]

LNP – Always Lancaster letter-to-the-editor | “Strickler is best for Columbia”

Rogue riddance | Another letter-to-the-editor writer pleads to “Rid departments of rogue officers” – Lancaster Online

Lights out! | Heather Cox Richardson’s Letters from an American, May 31, 2020.

“Hoaxes and misleading posts about the nationwide police brutality protests | As thousands protest the death of George Floyd, BuzzFeed News is debunking the hoaxes and disinformation that have been spreading online.

Curbing immigration | Well, the DIC is getting what he wanted. The light in New York harbor has been dimmed as the world now has a view of the chaos and complete void of reasoned leadership. – Newsy

it’s not disturbing; it’s outrageous behavior | Erie’s police chief calls the officer’s action “disturbing.” The chief and the offending officer must be disciplined by their bosses … the elected public servants. That’s the real reason for police actions that practice brutal responses — incompetent and / or complicit elected public servants.

Leaders lead! | This is excerpted from today’s LNP – Always Lancaster‘s editorial: ”

“We were impressed, too, by Mayor Sorace’s willingness to address the demonstrators Sunday. She seemed to be in a no-win situation: If she came down hard on the city police — over whom she presides — she risked losing their support; if she refused to condemn their use of pepper spray, she risked losing the crowd.

“She asked Chief Berkihiser to have the police pull back. She welcomed the protesters to demonstrate peacefully in front of the police station. And later, she knelt with a group of community leaders in a circle to pray.

“’I want to be an instrument in making this world better,’ the mayor said Sunday. ‘I need your help. I need you to move the city forward.’

“The mayor, the police chief, Sgt. Morant — and the Lancaster residents who marched and rallied peacefully — did just that.”

Columbia’d be yellow now | according to this LEGAL NOTICE in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster.