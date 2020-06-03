Wednesday’s news items, part 2 [obituary of local note; school board committee meetings agenda; democracy fading & more] – 6/3/2020

Obituary of local interest | Sona A. Current (nee Aznavorian)

Still think we live in a democracy? | The maniacal display of a POTUS hoisting “a Bible” over his head is sickening enough. His dictatorial response to every situation is to threaten and “attack the peaceful protesters there with teargas, rubber bullets, and flash-bang explosives.” This continued slide to an authoritarian dictatorship can only be stopped by getting the elected public servants at the local, county, state and federal levels to restore sanity. Restore integrity and meaning of the Declaration of Independence.

“‘An Abuse of Sacred Symbols’: Trump, a Bible, and a Sanctuary | “After peaceful protesters were dispersed with tear gas, the President stood before St. John’s Episcopal Church and held a Bible aloft like a product on a home-shopping network. – The New Yorker

A study | ” Trump’s support for police served as ‘dog whistle’ to voters with racial resentment” – Journalist’s Resource

Guv’s say no to “tough-guy DIC” | “Democratic Governors Tell Trump They Don’t Want Military to Deal With Protests” – Route Fifty

Civility and law enforcement | “Officers across the country shared messages of unity and support for protesters.” – Newsy

Some strange form of transparency | This notice is at the Columbia Borough School District Website: There’s a meeting agenda for the June 4 committee meetings: “Virtual Committee Meetings (Link to view meeting will be available at 5:55 p.m.).” Typically, more than five minutes notice is given by any organization or entity when informing constituents and stakeholders about meetings. It takes longer than five minutes to prepare for online viewing for many. And how will the link be transmitted to possible viewers? Who makes decisions like this?

and this is why | One more reason why black Americans — all Americans — have lost faith with the “system”: “Fired for pornography, Berks County police officer will get job back without computer access.” – Pennsylvania Record