17512 Columbia

Thursday’s news items, part 2 [legal notices; Vol’s football legend dies; delinquent taxes & more] – 6/4/2020

legal notice

Published today | This legal notice is in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster; but it’s not showing up at the Columbia Borough Website. Another one at the Borough Website (concerning the meeting dates for the Board of Health appears at the Borough Website — but we’ve not seen it appear in the publication of record.

UT mourns | “Tennessee mourns the loss of Johnny Majors” University of Tennessee Website

June 2020 Delinquent Tax Report – (Amounts are NOT certified. Total due is subject to change. Interest accrues monthly on the first day of a new month.)

linked? | “Police Unions And Civilian Deaths”NPR

trusted sources of information | Covid-19

THUGS 2

Seriously! | “Trump’s photo with his loyalists was a vulgar mess. And Ivanka brought a handbag.”The Washington Post – a perspective

“The LAPD’s total annual budget is $1.86 billion – yeah, it can be cut! | “As peaceful protests continue, LAPD budget could be cut by up to $150 million to reinvest in communities of color.”The Los Angeles Times

benjerry

our new favorite ice cream brand |“Ben & Jerry’s calls on Americans to combat white supremacy in a blistering statement building on its multiyear campaign against racial inequality” – – Business Insider

 

 

