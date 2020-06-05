We’re yellow!

Work & Congregate Setting Restrictions

Telework Must Continue Where Feasible

Businesses with In-Person Operations Must Follow Business and Building Safety Orders

Child Care May Open Complying with Guidance

Congregate Care and Prison Restrictions in Place

Schools may provide in-person instruction only in accordance with Department of Education guidance.

Social Restrictions

Stay at Home Order Lifted for Aggressive Mitigation

Large Gatherings of More Than 25 Prohibited

In-Person Retail Allowable, Curbside and Delivery Preferable

Indoor Recreation, Health and Wellness Facilities and Personal Care Services (such as gyms, spas, hair salons, nail salons and other entities that provide massage therapy), and all Entertainment (such as casinos, theaters) Remain Closed

Restaurants and Bars May Open Outdoor Dining, in Addition to Carry-Out and Delivery (effective 6/5/2020)

All businesses must follow CDC and DOH guidance for social distancing and cleaning

The green phase eases most restrictions with the continued suspension of the stay at home and business closure orders to allow the economy to strategically reopen while continuing to prioritize public health.

