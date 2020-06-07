Sunday’s new items [up on the rooftops; no shows & leaders & more] – 6/7/2020

saying something | “As armed citizens watched from rooftops, Elizabethtown protests remained peaceful Saturday“ – Lancaster Online

No shows | LNP – Always Lancaster‘s editorial today points out that too many Lancaster County’s elected public servants representing Lancaster Countians at the state, county and local level failed to show up:

“Some offered token gestures or statements in the face of the deep pain being felt by African Americans in the wake of Floyd’s death. But these elected officials — county commissioners and lawmakers, Republicans and Democrats alike — avoided engaging in any substantive way in the issues underpinning the turmoil.”

Minneapolis Police union president | “I’VE BEEN INVOLVED IN THREE SHOOTINGS MYSELF, AND NOT A ONE OF THEM HAS BOTHERED ME.” – The Intercept

“History Will Judge the Complicit | Why have Republican leaders abandoned their principles in support of an immoral and dangerous president?” – The Atlantic

Leaders accept blame | “But after cheering his men on, General Dwight Eisenhower went back to his headquarters and wrote another letter. Designed to blame himself alone if Operation Overlord failed, it read:

“Our landings in the Cherbourg-Havre area have failed to gain a satisfactory foothold and I have withdrawn the troops. My decision to attack at this time and place was based upon the best information available. The troops, the air and the Navy did all that Bravery and devotion to duty could do. If any blame or fault attaches to the attempt it is mine alone.” – Letters from an American

Kim Komando’s column | “5 ways to block or hide your number when making calls” – Kim Komando’s Column

making mountains out of bricks | “DEBUNKING FALSE STORIES: Bricks Were Placed for Construction, Not to Incite Protesters” – FactCheck.org