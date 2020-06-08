Monday’s news items [leadership lesson; Curbside pickup at the Library begins today; meeting notice reminder; real community policing & more] – 6/8/2020

Needed? Leaders as these. | Faith-based community leaders as Rev. Jason Perkowski: “I’ll put myself in front of (pepper spray). To protect the crowd.” Perkowski is “pastor of Faith United Methodist Church and Oregon Community United Methodist Church, both of Lititz, put themselves as a barrier between police and protesters.” – Lancaster Online

“Silence in the face of injustice is wrong.” | Norristown Police Chief Mark E. Talbot Sr.:

“I am encouraged that such a hideous act of violence has been met by an avalanche of demands for justice and fairness. “The question becomes, what’s next? Where do we go from here? Do we continue to respond to this death with additional violence and suffering? That doesn’t seem to make sense. Some have delivered rhetorically inept statements indicting individuals and advocacy groups for daring to resist the insidious and brutal mistreatment that they are working to change. Clearly, that doesn’t make sense either.” – The Reading Eagle

Defund the police | A few days ago, a majority of the Minneapolis city council voiced their intent to defund it’s police department. What exactly does that mean? Get rid of the police department? No, it’s a movement to redirect and reallocate taxpayer funds. “Defunding the police does not mean stripping a department entirely of its budget, or abolishing it altogether. It’s just about scaling police budgets back and reallocating those resources to other agencies.”

This Rolling Stone article explains it further: “A Practical Guide to Defunding the Police: Activists are demanding cities ‘defund the police.’ Here’s what they mean.”

Columbia news, views & reviews has posted over a dozen articles and items about community policing over the past 10 years, posts as this one and this one:

“The Department of Justice’s Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Office is supporting national efforts to implement the recommendations outlined in the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing Report. The Task Force recommendations provide meaningful solutions to help law enforcement agencies and communities strengthen trust and collaboration, while ushering the nation into the next phase of community-focused policing. The Task Force recommendations are divided into six pillars:”

“Justice in My Town | Medium and small cities confronting American police brutality, systemic racism.” – The Lebanon Daily News

Do as I say. NOT | “Despite big promises, US has delivered limited aid in global virus response.” – TheWorldNews.net

