“Y’all thought we forgot about pride?”

The Center for Public Integrity reminds us that “Protesters also rallied outside of the Stonewall Inn in New York City, the site of demonstrations that took place after a police raid at the gay club in the 1960s.”

“The raid sparked a riot among bar patrons and neighborhood residents as police roughly hauled employees and patrons out of the bar, leading to six days of protests and violent clashes with law enforcement outside the bar on Christopher Street, in neighboring streets and in nearby Christopher Park.” – History.com

Demonstrations and protests are not only about race or gender — they are about equal justice, equitable recognition of others; systemic abuse of power and the application of unwarranted force.