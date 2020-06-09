Tuesday’s news items [school news; legal notice; silence from too many & more] – 6/9/2020

Notes from Columbia borough school board meeting, June 4. | reported by Lancaster Online.

Click on the graphic to enlarge | The above LEGAL NOTICE appears in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster … but is not shown at the Borough Website.

Cutting costs | To avert a higher tax increase at Pequea Valley School District – Lancaster Online

Ach du lieber! | 2 staff members at Achenbach’s Pastries in Leola test positive for COVID-19 – Lancaster Online

Curbside at the Library | The Columbia Public Library announced it’s curbside pickup in a news release that has been published here. Here’s an extract from an Lancaster Online article: • Columbia Public Library: Curbside pickup starts today, Monday, June 8. Cal 717-684-2255 to request items, and be sure to have your library card handy when you order your items. Visit the library’s Facebook page for more information.”

When they’re gone | “When humanity exterminates populations and species of other creatures, it is sawing off the limb on which it is sitting…” – Futurity

How? | How to get rid of bad cops and fix broken police departments?

Still waiting | “Lancaster County Public Defenders show support for Black Lives Matter movement” — and still not a peep from most of the county’s elected public servants (state representatives, mayors, councillors / supervisors). An article in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster cites statements from US Representative Lloyd Smucker and State Representatives Mike Sturla and State Senator Scott Martin. This is from the editorial in today’s LNP – Always Lancaster: “So it would be helpful if (Lancaser County commissioner Josh) Parsons and his fellow commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Craig Lehman engaged more substantively on the issues of racial injustice and police brutality.”

College leaders letter | “A letter from local college leaders on racial injustice” – Lancaster Online

Still with us | “Global Coronavirus Caseload Passes 7 Million” – The New York Times

US Census | “The U.S. Census Bureau has launched a new tool — dubbed the Census COVID-19 Hub — designed to help guide the nation as it begins recovery efforts from the sweeping COVID-19 pandemic by providing economic and demographic data.”