Requirements for COVID-19 Safety Communication

“Businesses conducting in-person operations or serving the public are required to make employees and customers aware of the guidance provided by the Commonwealth to keep people at their establishment safe. Businesses must print, sign and post the “COVID-19 Safety Procedures for Businesses” flyer and post it on their premises in employee common spaces and near the business’s public entrance(s).

“The flyer is available in English or Spanish and larger sizes can be found on the DCED website.”