Summer reading programs at the Library (virtual)

Info for Summer Reading 2020 –“Beanstack” and Virtual Programs

Summer Reading is going to happen virtually this year. Participants will sign up and record their books using a program called “Beanstack”. Beanstackwill not be available until June 20. When the library staff is trained in its use, I will share directions.

Summer reading performances will NOT be held at the school or gazebo this year, due to social distancing. We do have some VIRTUAL presenters coming up using Zoom and other platforms:Not all the Zoom links are here yet…..I will be posting them on Facebook and the library’s website when I receive them.

Monday, June 22: “Johnny Appleseed” from the Lancaster County Parks. Pre-Recorded show. Link good for one week. Link will be sent prior to June 22.

Thursday, June 25: “Make a Rainbow Parfait with Kilene from Giant Foods”. Pre-Recorded Video –link coming soon.

Tuesday, June 30: “Ryan Bridge, the Bugman” –a Live Zoom show at 10 AM. Link will besent prior to June 30.

Thursday, July 2: Drum for Fun with Tammi Hessen –a Live Zoom show at 10 AM. Link to be sent prior to July 2.

Monday, July 6: "Endangered Animals" from Girl Scouts of PA. Show for BOTH boys and girls at 10 AM. Join Girl Scouts in the Heart of PA's Virtual STEAM Mobile program! Learn about endangered animals and what you can do to help! You will need paper, pencil, coloring implements, and access to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) website. Children grades K-12 are welcome! Link: https://girlscouts.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMoc-yhqDotE9bbg0aIx6Mt8Aw8I2WuPqEY

Wednesday, July 8: “Phredd McNaughton Live in Concert via Zoom!” 11 AM. Link will be sent prior to July 8.

Monday, July 13: “Jesse Rothacker and Forgotten Friends Reptiles”. A Live Zoom show at 10 AM. Email the library for the link: info@columbiapubliclibrary.org.

Tuesday, July 14: Hank the Health Hero: "Hank's Sensational Day". Live Zoom at 10 AM. Presented by the CHI Educational Team of Candace Schneider and Matt Martsolf (puppeteer). Shows run 15 to 20 minutes and are available on Hank's Facebook Page and Youtube Channel: Youtube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCih908LQ60ctMQuX8WrO4QAFacebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/hankthehealthhero/